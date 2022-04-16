Details Released In Anne Arundel Crash That Left Rear-Ended Driver Seriously Injured

A 77-year-old driver was seriously injured after being rear-ended and sent into a telephone pole an Anne Arundel County crash Friday, April 16, authorities said.

The man was behind the wheel of Honda heading north on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Ferndale, when he was rear-ended by a 41-year-old driver in a 2019 Volkswagen GTI around 6:05 p.m., county police said.

The Honda left the road and struck a telephone pole while the Volkswagen crossed over the southbound lanes and came to rest on an embankment. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is the driver of the Volkswagen failed to maintain speed to avoid a collision. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The Traffic Safety Section was investigating.

The Volkswagen driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.