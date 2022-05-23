Baltimore Woman Crashes Into Occupied Police Car At Hanover Walmart: Police

A Baltimore woman has been arrested for an attempted assault on several police officers that ultimately ended in her crashing into a police cruiser, authorities said.

A’Keirra Patrice Dana Smith, 22, was driving recklessly at the Walmart located at 7081 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, Anne Arundel County Police said.

When officers arrived, Smith intentionally drove toward and almost hit several officers before crashing into an occupied police cruiser, police said.

Smith and the struck officers were taken to a local hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. Smith was also charged accordingly.

