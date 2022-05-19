Contact Us
Police & Fire

At Least Two Juveniles Arrested For Shooting At Police Officer In Anne Arundel County: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
A police car
A police car Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

At least two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a police-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. 

A Special Police Officer told DC Metropolitan Police that he encountered suspects at an MPD-owned impound lot in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, May 17, MPD said.

The SPO questioned the suspects, who then fired shots at the officer, according to MPD. The officer then returned fire. No injuries were reported, MPD said.

Two juveniles were taken into custody by MPD and Anne Arundel County Police made additional arrests, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. 

