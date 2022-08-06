Another Arrest Made In Murder Of Man Found Dead Behind Maryland Funeral Home

A second arrest has been made in a February homicide investigation in Anne Arundel County, officials say.

Devin Garrett Twigg, 18, was charged in the murder of Devin Freeman, 19, on Wednesday, June 8, according to Anne Arundel Police.

Freeman was found shot dead behind the Gonce Funeral home on 4001 Ritchie Highway around 10 a.m., Feb. 27, 2022. An initial suspect, Jaden Crowner, 18, was arrested and charged for Freeman's murder on March 9, 2022.

Continued investigation also pointed to Twigg, who was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Although arrests have been made, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

