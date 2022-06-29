Anne Arundel Sergeant Saves Distressed Swimmer

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is celebrating the selfless act of a quick-thinking sergeant who leaped into action to save a swimmer who found himself in a perilous position in the middle of a lake.

Police Sgt. Will Morningstar was instrumental in saving the life of a 30-year-old man who swam into the middle of Lake Waterford Park and began cramping up while attempting to use retrieve an RC boat from the water.

Officers from the department responded to Lake Waterford Park at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, where there were reports of a swimmer in distress struggling to keep his head above water.

The victim lost his grip on the RC boat, which he was using as a floatation device, and began to go underwater, according to the department, at which point Morningstar dove into the water to rescue the potential drowning suspect.

Morningstar was able to safely come to the rescue of the 30-year-old man, and helped get him safely to shore.

