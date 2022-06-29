Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Anne Arundel Sergeant Saves Distressed Swimmer

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Sgt. Will Morningstar saved a swimmer at Lake Waterford Park
Sgt. Will Morningstar saved a swimmer at Lake Waterford Park Photo Credit: Anne Arundel PD/Google Maps

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is celebrating the selfless act of a quick-thinking sergeant who leaped into action to save a swimmer who found himself in a perilous position in the middle of a lake.

Police Sgt. Will Morningstar was instrumental in saving the life of a 30-year-old man who swam into the middle of Lake Waterford Park and began cramping up while attempting to use retrieve an RC boat from the water.

Officers from the department responded to Lake Waterford Park at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, where there were reports of a swimmer in distress struggling to keep his head above water.

The victim lost his grip on the RC boat, which he was using as a floatation device, and began to go underwater, according to the department, at which point Morningstar dove into the water to rescue the potential drowning suspect.

Morningstar was able to safely come to the rescue of the 30-year-old man, and helped get him safely to shore.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.