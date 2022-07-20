Anne Arundel Officer Assaulted By Combative Suspect During Arrest

An Anne Arundel County police officer was assaulted after attempting to transport a wanted suspect to a detention center following his arrest, authorities say.

Alonzo Banks, 31, who has no fixed address, was arrested on outstanding warrants at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19 when he assaulted the officer, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

While the officer attempted to place Banks in the patrol car, he allegedly became combative and attempted to kick the officer and spat on him, officials said.

Once Banks was inside the vehicle, he kicked the dashboard and windshield, according to the department. When the officer escorted Banks into the detention center, Banks also allegedly kicked the officer in a lower extremity.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the assault and Banks was "charged accordingly."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.