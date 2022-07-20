Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Anne Arundel Officer Assaulted By Combative Suspect During Arrest

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The suspect allegedly became combative during after being arrested on outstanding warrants.
The suspect allegedly became combative during after being arrested on outstanding warrants. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An Anne Arundel County police officer was assaulted after attempting to transport a wanted suspect to a detention center following his arrest, authorities say.

Alonzo Banks, 31, who has no fixed address, was arrested on outstanding warrants at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19 when he assaulted the officer, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

While the officer attempted to place Banks in the patrol car, he allegedly became combative and attempted to kick the officer and spat on him, officials said.

Once Banks was inside the vehicle, he kicked the dashboard and windshield, according to the department. When the officer escorted Banks into the detention center, Banks also allegedly kicked the officer in a lower extremity.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the assault and Banks was "charged accordingly."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.