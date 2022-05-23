Anne Arundel Man Arrested For Attacking Victim With Baseball Bat: Police

A Brooklyn man has been arrested for attacking someone with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Police said Shane McGovern, 27, was behind an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie on around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, Anne Arundel County Police said.

McGovern allegedly hit the victim after forcing his way into the home and destroying their property, police said. McGovern was said to have known the victim as well.

The victim fled the home before police arrived. McGovern was arrested and charged accordingly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.