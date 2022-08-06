Annapolis Man Stabbed Two In Bar Fight: Police

A suspect in a Glen Burnie bar fight that left two people injured late last month has been arrested, authorities say.

Irfan Matsimala Faruq Simms, 43, is accused of stabbing a man and woman in Clauss Liquors with an unknown object around 10:30 p.m. on May 25. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 8, according to Anne Arundel Police.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.

Simms has been charged with attempted murder and other related charges. Anyone with any additional information can call Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.