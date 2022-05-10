Amber Alert Issued For 9-Year-Old Maryland Girl Missing From Carroll County (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Maryland State Police said Savannah Heaston has been located unharmed in Baltimore County and the suspect is in custody.

An amber alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old Maryland girl from Carroll County.

Savannah Heaton was last seen in Westminster on Tuesday, May 10, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (MCMEC). She is believed to be in the company of her mother, 33-year-old Magen Wallen.

Savannah is described as a White female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Meanwhile Magen is described as as White female with blonde hair, blue eyes, standing about 5'3," and weighing 160 pounds.

The duo was last seen in a tan 2033 Chevrolet Tahoe with Maryland plates 9DM4538. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900 or 911.

