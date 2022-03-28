4 Rescued From Sinking Fireboat Off Gibson Island

Four people have been rescued from a sinking fireboat off the coast of Gibson Island, multiple sources report.

The boat, determined as Fireboat 19 with the Anne Arundel Fire Department, sent out a Mayday call sometime in the afternoon to the Coast Guard on Monday, March 28, multiple sources said.

All people on board the vessel were said to be rescued and were evaluated by medical personnel, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

The Baltimore Firefighters Union said conditions on the water were bad because of a gale warning that was in place Monday.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

