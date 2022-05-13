23-Year-Old Shot Dead At Anne Arundel County McDonald's (DEVELOPING)

A young man has been killed at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The 23-year-old victim was shot and killed at the McDonalds at 1130 Crain Highway in Crofton, Anne Arundel County Police said on Twitter around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Investigators say incident was targeted. The victim's identity will be released pending notification of his family, officials report. Updates will be provided when they become available.

