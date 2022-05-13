Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Shot Dead At Anne Arundel County McDonald's (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
The McDonald's located at 1130 Robert Crain Highway in Crofton
The McDonald's located at 1130 Robert Crain Highway in Crofton

A young man has been killed at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. 

The 23-year-old victim was shot and killed at the McDonalds at 1130 Crain Highway in Crofton, Anne Arundel County Police said on Twitter around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Investigators say incident was targeted. The victim's identity will be released pending notification of his family, officials report. Updates will be provided when they become available.

