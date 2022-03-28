15-Year-Old Shot At Six Times, Injured, In Glen Burnie: Police

A teenager is hurt after being shot at six times while walking home from a friend's house in Glen Burnie, authorities said.

Police responded to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting that occurred earlier on Sunday, March 27, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The 15-year-old victim told police he heard six shots, one of which struck him, while leaving a friend's home in the area of Elvaton Road and Highland Drive at around 1:50 a.m., police said.

The teenager said he was unfamiliar with the area and could not provide the exact location at which he was shot. Officer looked for evidence and even canvassed the neighborhood but learned nothing new.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.