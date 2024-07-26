Pedestrian Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Anne Arundel County Identified By Police

Laurel resident Devin Michael Jones has been identified by investigators as the man killed in an early morning crash near Delta Bingo on Laurel Meade Road earlier this week.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers were called at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, to the 3600 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road at the access road to the bingo hall, where they found Jones suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.

Jones was treated at the scene and rushed to Howard General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, authorities announced on Friday.

Investigators say that an unknown vehicle turned right from eastbound Laurel Fort Meade Road onto the unnamed roadway between 3607 and 3601 Laurel Fort Meade Road, striking Jones then speeding away in an unknown direction.

It is believed that the vehicle likely sustained damage to its undercarriage and front bumper.

The fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.

