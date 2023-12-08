Fair 46°

Passenger Killed, Driver Critical After Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say

One person was killed and a second suffered critical injuries after crashing into a utility pole in Anne Arundel County, police say.

<p>Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating the fatal crash in Pasadena.</p>

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Zak Failla
Shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, officers were called to the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road at the intersection of Bay Harbor Road in Pasadena, where there was an Infiniti G37 that smashed into the pole.

According to investigators, the driver, Meziah Johnson, 23, lost control and the Infiniti left the road at the intersection and hit the pole.

Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries, police say, and his passenger, 22-year-old Damione Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Both Johnson and Gardner are from Baltimore.

The crash remains under investigation. Johnson's condition was not immediately available on Friday morning.

