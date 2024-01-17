Overnight Guest Stabbed Man Inside Anne Arundel County Apartment, Police Say

An investigation was launched in Anne Arundel County after a man was stabbed during a dispute while spending the night at another person's apartment to stay warm during the recent cold spell.

At around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department were called to the 400 block of Secluded Post Circle in Glen Burnie, where a 37-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

According to investigators, several people, including the victim, were invited by the sole occupant of an apartment to stay overnight to keep warm as temperatures were dropping.

That morning, police say that the occupants of the apartment were woken up by a disturbance and learned the 37-year-old man had been stabbed by one of the overnight guests.

The suspect and a few of the other guests fled the apartment prior to the officers’ arrival, they added. The victim was transported to an area hospital with what was described as a "serious, non-life-threatening injury."

Now, investigators are attempting to locate the suspect responsible for the stabbing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 222-6145.

