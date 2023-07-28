One Teen Killed, Second Airlifted After Early Morning Shooting In Annapolis: Police

Investigators from the Annapolis Police Department were called shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in the Newton Drive area, when officers on patrol heard gunshots ring out in the area.

During a canvas of the area, they found a 16-year-old boy down in the 1900 block of Copeland Street suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Nearby, they also found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and he had to be flown to shock trauma.

His condition was not available on Friday afternoon.

“This kind of disregard for the lives of people in our neighborhoods must stop,” Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said. “We need help from those in the community to help us identify criminals carrying and using guns.

“We are with city agencies and community partners to find and arrest those committing these deadly and reckless crimes.”

No information about a possible about a possible suspect shooter or motive has been released by the police.

“Every homicide represents loss and grief to a family and our community,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said, noting that they are working to develop a long-term response to the continued violence across Maryland. “We can not allow this dangerous and disturbing behavior to continue in our city.

“Community safety and crime prevention is not achieved through one person or organization alone - it is up to all of us.”

Anyone with information regarding the homicide or investigation has been asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or submitting a tip online.

