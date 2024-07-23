Ajee Xavier Myers, who has served as a Correctional Dietary Officer for three years, pleaded guilty to misconduct in office following an investigation into her conduct earlier this month.

The investigation was launched in September last year, when the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services was tipped off about a possibly inappropriate relationship between Myers and one of the prisoners.

Prosecutors say it was later determined that between September 2023 and January 2024, "Myers took advantage of her position of authority with regard to that incarcerated individual - her victim."

It was alleged that Myers provided unauthorized privileges, did not report rules violations, gave money to her commissary account, and spoke with the inmate on the phone more than 800 times in three months.

At one point, investigators say that Myers also isolated and interrogated another incarcerated person she perceived as a romantic rival, demanding details about their relationship.

"These actions violate the public trust and jeopardize the safety and security of our institutions, staff, and incarcerated community," DPSCS Secretary Carolyn Scruggs said.

Earlier this month, Myers pleaded guilty and was given a two-year suspended sentenced followed by three years of probation. She also agreed to resign from her position as part of her plea.

Attorney General Anthony Brown added, "employee misconduct within the correctional system not only undermines integrity and trust in the system, but it also places the welfare of the incarcerated individuals and officers at risk."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.