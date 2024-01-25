Veteran police Sgt. Eric Trumbauer died after suffering a medical emergency while off-duty overnight, according to the agency on Thursday afternoon.

After joining the department as a member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s 60th Recruit Class in October of 2002, Trumbauer had a decorated career serving the community.

Trumbauer spent a decade patrolling the Northern and Southern Districts, where he was recognized as the Northern District Community Relations Committee Officer of the Year and Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce Officer of the Year.

After that stint, Trumbauer was assigned to the department's Special Operation Division Traffic Safety Section.

While there, he transitioned to focusing on impaired driving enforcement and was recognized by the state more than a dozen times as one of the top DUI enforcers in the state.

Trumbauer's accolades also include him being named three times as one of the top Drug Recognition Experts in the state, a Silver Star, and a pair of Department Commendation Awards.

The longtime police officer is survived by his wife, Kelly, and their daughter Brooke.

"We ask that you please keep the Trumbauer family in your hearts, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the department posted online.

