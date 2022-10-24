Teen BF, GF Killed In Head-On Pasadena Crash

A 19-year-old man and his 18-year-old girlfriend were killed while two other people including a juvenile were seriously hurt in a crash over the weekend in Pasadena, according to police and the victims' loved ones.

Ronald Bees IV was behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Focus heading east on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double-yellow line and struck a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler head on d 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, authorities in Anne Arundel County said.

Bees and his passenger, Alissia Hedrick, were pronounced dead at the scene. The backseat passenger of the Ford was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the Jeep driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page for Bees' family had raised more than $7,900 as of Monday, Oct. 24, while a campaign for Hedrick's family had raised $4,300. Both campaigns say the two victims were in a relationship.

