Maryland Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

The Frederick Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Greg Santangelo died on Dec. 28 due to complications of COVID-19, his department said in a series of heartbroken tweets.

Santangelo served as an instructor at the Frederick Police Academy, where he was the lead instructor for eight entry level academies.

Additionally, officials say he trained officers from many neighboring agencies that include the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department, Hagerstown Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.

Before that he served on Patrol Squad A from 2013 to 2015.

Tributes to Officer Santangelo quickly poured in over social media with Greg Morton, Retired Major FSCO writing:

" I had the privilege of serving with Greg for many years at the Sheriff’s Office. This is truly a loss to the community and the men and women who serve in the Law Enforcement community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in Greg’s family"

The Frederick Police Department said Officer Santangelo leaves behind a legacy that has made "this community, and so many others, better and safer than before he arrived."

