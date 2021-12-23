Anne Arundel's Marc Rawlinson, 51, Was Loving Dad With Contagious Warmth

Marc Allen Rawlinson, of Odenton, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, after a valiant one-year battle against appendix cancer, his obituary says.

Rawlinson was part of a military family, and lived in many places including Germany and Texas, but had been a resident of Maryland since he was eight years old, according to the obit.

Rawlinson graduated from Meade High School in 1988 and at 19, began working for Iron Mountain -- a job he passionately held for 31 years.

The Broad Creek Alumni Association announced Rawlinson's death on Facebook, quoting Lou Carloni:

Rawlinson is survived by his wife, Christine; sons Zachary (Kali) and William (Maddi); mother Luree; brother Rodney (Freeda); and a host of nieces, nephews, a granddaughter, relatives and dear friends. A celebration of life was held Dec. 23.

Click here for the full obituary and funeral details.

