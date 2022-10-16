Anne Arundel Firefighter Wayne Brown Dies

The Anne Arundel Fire Department is mourning the loss of a brother in red.

Firefighter III L. Wayne Brown died Sunday, Oct. 16, Chief Trisha L. Wolford said. The cause of death was not announced.

Brown served on the force for 21 years and was most recently assigned to Station 5, Waugh Chapel, as the apparatus driver on B shift.

"He was a mentor to many and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him," Wolford said.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, his five children, Justin, Nicholas, Summer, Mason, and Kinsley. His parents, Larry and Gertrude, and his three sisters, Christine, Michelle, and Gina, along with numerous family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.