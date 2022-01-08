Woman Wanted For Allegedly Impersonating Police In Glen Burnie

Police are seeking information on a woman who is suspected of police impersonation in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The police impersonator was allegedly targeting the area of westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victim was in the area when they saw a black Mercedes-Benz weaving through traffic, eventually getting behind the victim and activating red and blue flashing lights, police say.

When the victim pulled over, the Mercedes pulled beside them and the operator rolled down their window, stating that they were a "cop", and then drove away.

The suspect is described as a Black female in her mid to late 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

