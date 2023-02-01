Contact Us
Several Arrested After Jail Smuggling Scheme In Anne Arundel County

Annie DeVoe
Anne Arundel County Detention Center
Anne Arundel County Detention Center Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google

Three people have been arrested after their alleged involvement in a smuggling scheme into the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, authorities say.

Briyanna Nicole Smith, 22, Orlando Marecus Jones, 38, and Elijah James Jackson, 26, were arrested after contraband was caught being smuggled into the detention facility in December 2022, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police intercepted a container of contraband as it entered the facility late last year and were able to obtain arrest warrants in early January 2023. 

Over the course of January, police were able to locate and serve the arrest warrants to the suspects.

