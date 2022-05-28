Poop Emoji Man Who Wreaked Havoc In Maryland Council Meeting Apparently Needs Help After Arrest

Phil Ateto felt it was important to let the Anne Arundel City Council know how much he thought they stank.

So, wearing a poop emoji, 44-year-old Ateto showed up to the County Council meeting on May 2, and let off a stink bomb, Fox 45 reports.

He was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, and a GoFundMe page is seeking to raise funds for legal fees and to "help us continue to haunt local elected officials with the costume throughout campaign season," reads the GoFundMe launched by Jessica Lastfogel,

Neither she nor Ateto immediately responded to Daily Voice's request for comment.

"After the process in Anne Arundel County, MD to pass a law forming a Police Accountability Board as mandated by state law was skewed and centered the police instead of the community, and none of the recommendations of a local coalition of 20 groups were included, some folks felt it was important that the county council know how much of a stinking turd the legislation was, and how badly they had betrayed the community," the page reads.

"Someone (allegedly) Phil showed up at the next county council meeting in a poop emoji costume and gave testimony to make sure they knew the enormity of a turd of a bill they had passed.

Shortly after the testimony a smell was detected throughout the council chambers that led the room to be evacuated.

Two days later, I was served with paperwork charging me with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace."

