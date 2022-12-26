Pilot Injured After Crashing Into Anne Arundel County Creek (DEVELOPING)

A pilot was injured after crashing a small plane in Anne Arundel on Monday morning.

First responders were called to the 3000 block of Stonehenge Drive near the South River early on Monday, Dec. 26, where there was a report of a plane down in Beards Creek in Riva.

Officials say that one person was on board the crashed plane who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene of the crash near Lee Airport.

The pilot was reportedly the only person on board at the time of the crash.

Civilian kayakers in the area were on hand to jump in to assist after the plane crashed into the water. The pilot was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening assistance.

Some kayakers needed to be warmed after assisting with the rescue.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

