Morgan State Teacher, Annapolis Principal Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge

The principal of Annapolis's Phoenix Academy has been arrested on an armed robbery charge, police confirm.

Mark Steward Brown, who also serves as a faculty member at Morgan State University, was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 12, according to Baltimore police.

Baltimore police say that Brown was charged with Armed Robbery, but did not disclose additional information.

Morgan State University released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The University is aware of the reports surrounding Mark Steward Brown and can confirm that he joined the University in January of 2023, to serve in the capacity of part-time lecturer. The matter in question is currently under internal investigation. We defer all other inquiries related to the alleged offense and the case to the Baltimore Police Department."

Officials at Phoenix Academy did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.