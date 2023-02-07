Maryland Teens Busted With Two Pounds Of Suspected Marijuana After Helicopter Chase

A group of teens was arrested after a massive marijuana bust during a traffic stop in Severn, authorities say.

Omar Gaber Shalabi, 18, Juwan Makih Jackson, 18, Richard Daryl Hillian, 19, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody after fleeing from police on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police investigators.

Police attempted to stop the teens for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle around 9:15 p.m., when the teens fled toward Reece Road. The aviation unit was able to assist the police on the ground, and followed the teens as their vehicle continued toward the Hampton Inn in Annapolis.

The aviation team watched the teens get out of the vehicle and toss a bag behind the area of 2551 Riva Road. Officers were able to find the bag and approach the teens as they returned to their vehicle.

The bag contained around two pounds of suspected marijuana, six suspected Adderall pills, three handguns, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

All five teens were arrested and charged accordingly.

