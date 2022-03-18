Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Breaking News: Delaware Fugitive Caught With Drugs, Underage Girl Leads Police On Pursuit In Pennsylvania
News

Maryland Gas Tax Officially Suspended: Report

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me
Gas pump
Gas pump Photo Credit: Pexels/Erik Mclean

Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill on Friday, March 18, suspending the fuel tax in Maryland in the wake of record high gas prices,

The bill suspends the collection of the tax, which is $0.36 per gallon, for up to 30 days. 

This comes after both the House and Senate unanimously passed to approve the emergency gas tax holiday just a day before, WBAL reports

“We’ll use every tool at our disposal to provide immediate relief for Marylanders," Governor Hogan said during the signing. 

The average price for gas in the state is $4.21 per gallon, the outlet reports.

