Maryland Gambler Jumps In Front Of Vehicle To Stop It, Driver Hits Him Anyway

A man is in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle he jumped out in front of in an attempt to stop it outside of the Maryland Live Casino, authorities say.

The victim was reportedly hit by the suspect around 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 after the victim followed the suspect outside, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Investigation revealed that the suspect reportedly stole a voucher from the slot machine that the victim was gambling before leaving the casino.

The victim followed the suspect outside and stepped in front of his vehicle to attempt to stop the victim from leaving. The suspect continued forward anyway, pushing the victim out of the way with his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set hispanic man with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing jean shorts and a light colored t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.