Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police

A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say.

Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The fight began after the 17-year-old was reportedly followed home by Genovese, who allegedly asked the teen if he wanted to fight, police say.

Genovese allegedly then left in a vehicle and the teen went inside his home. Shortly after, Genovese returned to the residence with Gill, and the teen greeted him armed with a knife from his kitchen, police say.

Genovese and the teen got into a "fighting stance" in the teen's driveway, and the teen's family members rushed outside to try to separate the pair, according to investigators.

Genovese then allegedly punched the teen twice in the face before running away. The teen and his sister, Hamideh, ran after Genovese with knives, eventually injuring him.

After Genovese was injured, his accomplice, Gill, got out of the truck with a machete, which convinced the knife-wielding teens to back down. Genovese then got back into the vehicle with Gill and drove off.

Officers were alerted about the disturbance and eventually located all of the teens involved, and took them into custody to charge them accordingly.

