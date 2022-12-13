'Justice Served' After Man Accused Of Killing Naval Academy Midshipman's Mother Found Guilty

A jury has found a man accused of killing a Naval Academy midshipman's mother guilty on all charges after deliberating for around four hours, according to multiple reports.

Angelo Harrod, 31, was convicted of killing Michelle Cummings, 57, after she was struck by a stray bullet in Annapolis while on the patio of the Graduate Hotel on June 29, 2021 shortly after she had dropped off her son at the nearby Naval Academy, the reports continue.

Cummings, who had traveled from Houston, was staying at the hotel with her husband. Harrod was also found guilty of the attempted murder of a couple in a nearby SUV, who were reportedly the main targets.

Several officials, including Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, spoke out after the ruling, with many stating that justice had been served, and that no community deserves the kind of violence shown in the 2021 attack.

