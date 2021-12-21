Iconic Ocean City Restaurant Closes After 65+ Years

Phillips Seafood has shuttered its Ocean City "Crab House" location after 66 seasons in business.

The family-owned restaurant chain which is famous in the Mid-Atlantic region for its crab cakes, fresh fish, and all "All-You-Can-Eat Buffett," made the announcement on Facebook, saying it will focus on its Baltimore location.

In the post the family says:

"The Phillips family has made the difficult decision to sell our Phillips Crab House property in Ocean City, Maryland, and the location has now permanently closed.

"Over our 66 seasons in business, we’ve served millions of families, vacationers and OC locals, and our family feels so fortunate to have earned the loyalty of our guests, who came back year after year to build their vacation memories with us. Thank you for being such a wonderful part of our story."

The restaurant on Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City is the original Phillips location, having opened in 1956.

