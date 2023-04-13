Contact Us
Helicopter Called To Find Active Shooter Near Glen Burnie Schools

Annie DeVoe
Police are looking for the shooter
Police are looking for the shooter Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County First Alert

One person has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road around 1 p.m., Thursday, April 13 for reports of a person shot, according to Anne Arundel County First Alert. 

Several area schools are reportedly on lockdown following the shooting.

The shooter is described as a young black male who is reportedly still in the area.

Baltimore County Aviation has been requested to assist in finding the shooter.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.