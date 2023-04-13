Helicopter Called To Find Active Shooter Near Glen Burnie Schools

One person has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road around 1 p.m., Thursday, April 13 for reports of a person shot, according to Anne Arundel County First Alert.

Several area schools are reportedly on lockdown following the shooting.

The shooter is described as a young black male who is reportedly still in the area.

Baltimore County Aviation has been requested to assist in finding the shooter.

