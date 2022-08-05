Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Grand Re-Opening Announced For Newly Renovated North County Basketball Courts

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Basketball courts to reopen
Basketball courts to reopen Photo Credit: zgmorris13 (pixabay)

Officials are inviting North County residents to the grand opening of the newly renovated Northern District Basketball Court, authorities say.

The court has undergone renovations over the past year, providing the new addition of a lighted basketball court for residents and children to use. The grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug, 8, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Officials have also announced "Leadership through Athletics" events for children in the North County community throughout the year.

The program aims to organize sporting events, outdoor movie nights, and other programs, with a focus on leadership and mentorship.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be followed by a basketball game between officers and children of North County.

Food and drinks will be provided at the event.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.