Grand Re-Opening Announced For Newly Renovated North County Basketball Courts

Officials are inviting North County residents to the grand opening of the newly renovated Northern District Basketball Court, authorities say.

The court has undergone renovations over the past year, providing the new addition of a lighted basketball court for residents and children to use. The grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug, 8, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Officials have also announced "Leadership through Athletics" events for children in the North County community throughout the year.

The program aims to organize sporting events, outdoor movie nights, and other programs, with a focus on leadership and mentorship.

The public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be followed by a basketball game between officers and children of North County.

Food and drinks will be provided at the event.

