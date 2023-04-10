Funeral Home Murderer Admits To Gunning Down Teen Behind Brooklyn Business: State's Attorney

A teenager may spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to scheming and executing a plan to murder his robbery victim right at death's door in Brooklyn last year, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney announced.

Jaden Kemetrius Crowner, 19, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for his role in the premeditated murder of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman behind Gonce Funeral Services in March 2022, according to officials on Monday, April 10.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2022, witnesses found blood in the parking lot behind the funeral home in the 4000 block of Ritchie Highway, which led them to Freeman’s body, which was missing a shirt, jacket, and shoes when they made the grisly discovery.

His wallet was also empty.

Near the body, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department found a gun cartridge, and the subsequent autopsy of Freeman’s body determined that he had been shot to death.

During the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage that showed Freeman getting dropped off at a 7-Eleven across from the funeral home before he met with a second man, later identified as Carter, who pointed and led him across the street.

The two were captured crossing Ritchie Highway, and the video showed them getting into a confrontation that ended with Freeman collapsing onto the pavement.

In a nearby alley, investigators found the burned remnants of Freeman’s backpack, and his shoes and jacket were not far from the scene. A witness also advised detectives that the night before the robbery and murder, Freeman had been in possession of several hundred dollars of cash.

A search of Freeman’s social media accounts found that there were messages directing Freeman to the 7-Eleven to purchase marijuana, prosecutors said. Following his death, detectives also found a “distinctive black hoodie” that was covered in blood and worn by the suspect in the video inside Crowner's nearby apartment.

The blood was later identified as Freemans.

“This was a senseless crime where one teen lured another to meet up for the sole purpose of robbing and murdering him,” Anne Arundel State's Attorney Colt Leitess said. “This was a calculated plan and the defendant’s actions show that he has no regard for human life, and it is for the safety of our community that we are seeking a life sentence.”

When Crowner is sentenced in June at Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis, Crowner will face life in prison.

