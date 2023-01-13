Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office.

Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.

The General Assembly reportedly paid twice as much for Impallaria's office than any other tenant.

Over the course of nearly ten years, the state paid nearly $100,000 in rent for the office. During this time, Impallaria reportedly was also not paying rent on his cottage, costing another $44,000.

Impallaria is a Republican who represented the 7th District, encompassing portions of Baltimore and Harford counties. A sentencing has been scheduled for June 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.