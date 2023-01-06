Child Gunman At Maryland Middle School Can Not Be Charged Due To New Juvenile Reform Law

A child who brought a gun and loaded magazine to an Anne Arundel County school will not face any charges due to a new Juvenile Justice Reform bill that was voted into law, authorities say.

The announcement was made the day after the 12-year-old brought the handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition into MacArthur Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

"Due to the new Juvenile Justice Reform, House Bill 459 voted into law; there are NO APPLICABLE CHARGES", state an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson. "A 12-year-old can no longer be charged with certain crimes, including bringing a handgun and ammunition to school".

Since the law took effect on June 1, 2022, police say there have been dozens of cases where juvenile suspects have been located, identified, and unable to be charged. The offenses range from drug and weapons charges to sex offenses and animal abuse. Due to the bill being signed into law, the juveniles can not be charged.

