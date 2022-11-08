Anne Arundel Man, 21, Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography: US Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors in Maryland have secured a guilty plea from an Anne Arundel County man with a fitting last name who admitted to possessing and sharing more than 1,000 images depicting child porn as part of a salacious online group, according to the Department of Justice.

Pasadena resident Raymond Martin Shamer III, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography, admitting in the process that he also distributed child porn to others.

As part of the plea, Shamer admitted that between July 7, 2019, and June 24, 2020, he used online accounts to communicate with others about child pornography, distribute illicit materials, and collect porn featuring minors.

Many of the files Shamer collected documented adults sexually abusing infants and toddlers while they are bound and subjected to other violent conduct, prosecutors said.

Shamer admitted that he used a secure communication application to upload images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and that he shared links to those images with a group of users with whom he engaged in group chat conversations.

A search warrant was executed at Shamer’s Maryland home on June 24, 2020, leading to the seizure of his cellphones and a computer, which had a total of more than 1,000 images of child porn on them.

As part of the plea, Shamer is expected to be sentenced in November to at least three years in federal prison, followed by a minimum of 20 years of supervised release.

Shamer will also be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

