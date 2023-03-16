Angry Pick-Up Truck Driver Pushes BMW Down Severna Park Street

A 51-year-old Pasadena man has been arrested after police say he pushed a BMW down a street with his pickup truck.

Steven Collins is accused of using his Ford F-350 to push a BMW X-3 down the street at a high rate of speed in the area of Ritchie Highway and Jones Station Road around 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, according to Anne Arundel County Police officials.

After the incident, Collins reportedly sped off and fled the scene, though Anne Arundel County Police officers were able to catch up with him and took him into custody.

Investigation revealed that the incident reportedly stemmed from an earlier road rage incident.

The driver of the BMW was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

