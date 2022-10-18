$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Anne Arundel Market

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Maryland.

The third-tier winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing was sold at Lee’s Market located at 338 Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County.

The winning numbers to match were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60; the Powerball was 25.

The estimated Powerball jackpot has rolled to $508 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 19 drawing, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2022.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.