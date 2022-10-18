Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Missing Central Pennsylvania Woman With Ties To Maryland Might Be In Danger: Police
News

$50K Powerball Winner Sold At Anne Arundel Market

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lee's Market
Lee's Market Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket good for $50,000 was sold in Maryland.

The third-tier winning ticket from the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing was sold at Lee’s Market located at 338 Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County. 

The winning numbers to match were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60; the Powerball was 25.

The estimated Powerball jackpot has rolled to $508 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 19 drawing, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2022. 

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.