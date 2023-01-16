Contact Us
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

Cecilia Levine
Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.

The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police said.

The driver, of Owings Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

