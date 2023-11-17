Murder Suspect Arrested Year After Shooting Inside Glen Burnie Home: Police

Middle River resident Andre Raquan Riggs, 26, is facing multiple murder charges following an investigation into the death of Matthew Anthony Ponder, who was shot and killed in late August last summer, authorities announced on Friday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2022, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the 400 block of M Street North East in Glen Burnie, where they found Ponder inside an area home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following an investigation into the Glen Burnie resident's murder, Riggs was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday in Baltimore County, who brought him back to Anne Arundel where he was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Home invasion;

Burglary;

First-degree assault;

"Related charges."

According to the department, "although an arrest has been made, this is still an active and ongoing investigation."

