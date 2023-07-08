Murder: Jessup Prisoner Charged With Stabbing Cellmate Dead

Daniel Myers is facing one count of first-degree murder and related offenses in the May 27 incident that left 27-year-old Nicholas Joseph Delfosse dead, Maryland State Police said. Delfosse had been serving time for burlgary.

Myers is believed to have stabbed Delfosse in their cell, authorities said. Delfosse was found in the cell in the maximum-security prison with multiple injuries shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 27.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled that Delfosse had been stabbed to death and ruled his death a homicide.

Myers was indicted by the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Grand Jury for the slaying, and transferred to the North Branch Correctional Institute in Cumberland pending trial.

