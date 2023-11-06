Motorcyclist Remembered For 'Amazing Heart,' 'Goofy Personality' After Fatal Crash In Annapolis

Late last month, the 32-year-old Severna Park resident was killed while riding his motorcycle when he struck a BMW in Annapolis, was ejected from his bike, and was pronounced dead near the intersection of Legion Avenue and West Street.

Following the fatal incident, his community and other well-wishers have begun rallying around his family, raising thousands of dollars just days after the fateful crash in Anne Arundel County.

"(His) flame burned bright and strong. Some would say he burned both ends of his wick, others would say he truly lived, experiencing love and life to its fullest," Corynne Romo, the best friend of Nutter's longtime partner said.

During his brief life, Nutter proved to be a curious man straight from the beginning, and was a lifelong learner who knew no limits.

"As a toddler David was found catching peacock bass the size of himself, as a teenager you might find him sketching cartoon characters, and as an adult he would apply his (MacGyver) like talents to fix anything. He also applied his ADHD to organizing things (or re-organizing others’ things…)," organizers of a GoFundMe campaign mused.

Nutter was remembered as an active man who had a passion - and talent - on the ice playing hockey, as well as a skilled skateboarder who performed tricks with no abandon.

"David always exhibited passion and put a part of himself into whatever he was doing. That curiosity and care wasn't limited to his hobbies, his aura extended to the people he loved as well," Romo added. "David had a curious and fearless spirit, always seeking new adventures and knowledge."

In the days since his death, more than $3,000 has been raised in support of their family as they begin to prepare for Nutter's celebration of life this weekend.

"You were my bright light of happiness for the past 9yrs. We were babies when we met. I was only 21 and you were 23 but you helped form me into the person i am today," partner Natalie Dennin posted on Facebook in a touching tribute. "Your kindness and generosity is something unmatched by anyone else. I am truly so in love and amazed by you.

"Your ability to teach yourself new skills / hobbies and accomplish anything you put your mind to was astonishing to witness. You were so unapologetically you and never cared what anyone else thought.'

There will be no funeral, but instead, a massive party and celebration of Nutter's life is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 223 Scott Drive in Annapolis - and you should bring a hockey jersey (or something orange).

Tributes have poured in since Nutter's death.

"David was like a brother to me and my family was lucky enough to keep a relationship with David from childhood into adulthood, which as an adult I now know is so rare," Taylor Wilhelm-Kork wrote. "I will miss his smile, his warm, familiar way, his honesty, his goofiness."

"Anyone that knew him, whether it was his whole life or only met one time, can honestly say what an amazing heart David had," Romo said. "He welcomed everyone in to his life with the biggest smile and so much joy.

"He was such a kind and fun soul with so much love and positivity radiating from him at all times," she continued. "David my heart breaks every single day since I heard the news and I still don't believe that it is real."

Those interested in donating to Nutter's family can do so here.

