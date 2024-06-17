Fair 80°

William Brown III Killed After Crashing Motorcycle In MD

A man was killed after losing control and crashing his motorcycle early on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, police say. 

William Brown III was killed crashing his motorcycle in Anne Arundel County.

 Photo Credit: Facebook via William Brown
Zak Failla
Glen Burnie resident William Brown III, 24, has been identified by investigators as the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash on June 16.

According to investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, at around 2:15 a.m. on June 16, officers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash in the area of Fort Smallwood Road and Juneway Road in Pasadena, where Brown lost control of his yellow Suzuki motorcycle and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Brown's death continues a troubling trend of fatal motorcycle crashes in Maryland

Following his death, tributes celebrating Brown circulated on social media.

The crash remains under investigation.

