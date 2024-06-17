Glen Burnie resident William Brown III, 24, has been identified by investigators as the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash on June 16.

According to investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, at around 2:15 a.m. on June 16, officers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash in the area of Fort Smallwood Road and Juneway Road in Pasadena, where Brown lost control of his yellow Suzuki motorcycle and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Brown's death continues a troubling trend of fatal motorcycle crashes in Maryland.

Following his death, tributes celebrating Brown circulated on social media.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.