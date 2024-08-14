Mini-Bike Driver Ejected From Ride Suffers Critical Injuries At Maryland Intersection: Police

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, first responders were called to investigate a crash at the intersection of Evergreen Road and Beverly Road in Severn.

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Police Department say that the driver of a 2021 Axis Offroad mini-bike was heading north on Beverly Road when he blew through a stop sign and was struck by a Subaru heading west on Evergreen Road.

During the crash, the mini-bike rider was ejected, and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The Severn man was rushed to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries. No additional details were provided.

It remains under investigation.

