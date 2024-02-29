Man Who Beat Girl With Belt Convicted Of Sexual Abusing 8-Year-Old In Glen Burnie Home

Leonel Esquivel-Grijalva, 35, is back behind bars after being found guilty of physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing an 8-year-old girl while they shared a home in Glen Burnie.

In March 2022, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted and raped by a man, later identified as Esquivel-Grijalva, when she was 8 years old, prosecutors said.

The incidents took place over several months while Esquivel-Grijalva and the child lived together in the Glen Burnie residence.

During a forensic interview, the victim reported she wanted to cry for help, but was afraid Esquivel-Grijalva would strike her with a belt as he had done in the past.

She stated the sexual assaults continued until Esquivel-Grijalva moved out of the home in November 2017.

It took just one day of deliberation for a jury to find Esquivel-Grijalva guilty of 13 counts that include second-degree rape, three counts of sex abuse of a minor, and multiple counts of sexual assault.

The judge also revoked Esquivel-Grijalva's bond and he was taken back into custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

"(Esquivel-Grijalva) intimidated a child in his household and subjected her to months of sexual assault and abuse, which did not stop until he moved out of the residence," Leitess said. "It took years for the victim, now a teenager, to gather the courage to come forward and report these crimes.

"I commend her for her bravery that brings justice for her and prevents this man from victimizing others."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.