Overcast 70°

SHARE

Man Stabbed In The Face Intervening In Fight Between Women In Anne Arundel County: Police

A 27-year-old man took a knife to the face attempting to intervene when a pair of women got into an altercation in Anne Arundel County, police say.

<p>Anne Arundel County Police</p>

Anne Arundel County Police

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to investigate a reported assault at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn involving at least three people.

According to the police, Brooklyn resident India Monique Powell, 39, got into a verbal altercation with a man and a 36-year-old woman, during which Powell retrieved a knife and stabbed the second woman in the torso.

When the man intervened, he found himself the victim of a stab wound to the face, they added.

Police say that the woman who was stabbed began punching Powell in the head repeatedly, fleeing before police arrived, though canvassing officers were able to quickly apprehend her.

All three were transported to local hospitals for treatment and evaluation of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while charges against Powell are pending.

No information about her initial court appearance has been released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE