Man Shot At Driving Away From Two Suspects Outside Anne Arundel County Hotel, Police Say

Two suspects are at large after a man narrowly escaped being shot while fleeing from an Anne Arundel County hotel, police say.

3400 Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel
Zak Failla
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to the Garden Inn on 3400 Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel, where there was a reported shooting.

According to a man, he was waiting for a woman to arrive at the back of the hotel when he was approached by two Black men in hoodies as he was waiting in his vehicle.

As a precaution, the man started to drive away, at which point one of the two suspects began firing at the vehicle, striking it at least once. The pair then fled before officers could arrive.

No motive for the shooting has been identified.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information about the shooters has been provided by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

